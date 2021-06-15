BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.66% of CoreCivic worth $181,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.26. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

