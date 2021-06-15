BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.76% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $169,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

