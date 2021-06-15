BlackRock Inc. Buys 8,397,697 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Itaú Unibanco worth $177,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,961,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

