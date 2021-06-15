BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.64% of Liberty Broadband worth $180,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $164.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

