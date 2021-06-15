BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.46% of Cryoport worth $176,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Cryoport by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 341,411 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 96,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $3,808,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,407,658. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

