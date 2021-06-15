BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.09% of Tompkins Financial worth $173,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of TMP opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 495 shares of company stock worth $40,066. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

