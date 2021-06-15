BlackRock Inc. Has $165.18 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,241,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.14% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $165,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

