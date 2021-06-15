BlackRock Inc. Has $165.42 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.78% of Marten Transport worth $165,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 229,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.