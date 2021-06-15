BlackRock Inc. Has $169.88 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,921 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.49% of AppFolio worth $169,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $141.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.73. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

