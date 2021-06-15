BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,811 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.41% of Welbilt worth $170,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Welbilt by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after buying an additional 106,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Welbilt by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WBT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

