BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.77% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $168,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $219,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

BHLB opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.