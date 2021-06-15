BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 272,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.42% of CTS worth $164,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in CTS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.72.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

