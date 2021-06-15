BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.69% of Lazard worth $168,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.