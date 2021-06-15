BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.22% of Revolution Medicines worth $175,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,270 shares of company stock valued at $21,233,129 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

