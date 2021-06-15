BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,094,231 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,231 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.78% of OPKO Health worth $166,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,633,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,981.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,500 in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

