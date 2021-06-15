BlackRock Inc. Purchases 195,388 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.66% of Wabash National worth $170,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.91 million, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

