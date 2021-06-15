BlackRock Inc. Purchases 356,989 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.85% of Alkermes worth $175,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 700,898 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $8,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

