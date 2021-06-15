BlackRock Inc. Purchases 535,709 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.98% of RPT Realty worth $175,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,370.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

