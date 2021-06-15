BlackRock Inc. Purchases 808,700 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.30% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $175,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.