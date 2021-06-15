BlackRock Inc. Purchases 838,137 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.98% of NOW worth $178,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

