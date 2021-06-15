BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.18% of Silk Road Medical worth $160,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1,540.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.