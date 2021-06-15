BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYN stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

