BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:BUI opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $27.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
