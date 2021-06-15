Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Trading 4% Higher

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.58. 35,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 813,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.