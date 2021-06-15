Blank Wallet Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00149552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00179938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.00941822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,071.27 or 1.00176409 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.