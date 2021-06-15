BLAST Tops One Day Volume of $7.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market cap of $31,506.28 and approximately $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007736 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000198 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

