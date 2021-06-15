Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $877,638.56 and approximately $184,880.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.00780120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00084421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.20 or 0.07848680 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars.

