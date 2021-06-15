Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Capitalization of $769,195.86

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $769,195.86 and approximately $549.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.01 or 0.00781375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00084784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.30 or 0.07876479 BTC.

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

