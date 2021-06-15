Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 27,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $885.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,791.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.