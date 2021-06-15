Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.0-876.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.86 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12-1.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $820.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,695.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

