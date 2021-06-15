Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-254.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.61 million.Blucora also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $820.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

