BOMB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $215,401.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00006096 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $215,401.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,990.68 or 0.99957381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00032218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00065432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002433 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,223 coins and its circulating supply is 905,435 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.