Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post $134.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $880.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.40 million to $888.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

