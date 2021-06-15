Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $75,692.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

