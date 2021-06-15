Boosted Finance (BOOST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,871.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $596,618.41 and $13,871.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00024960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00988932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,956.26 or 1.00052311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

