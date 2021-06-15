BoringDAO (BOR) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $386.83 or 0.00965101 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $40.58 million and $1.45 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00773827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042739 BTC.

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,902 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

