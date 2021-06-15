Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

