Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.