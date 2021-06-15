BOScoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.46 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $12,750.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

