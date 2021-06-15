Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Reaches $0.88

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002195 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $650,644.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00427360 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016920 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.18 or 0.01170578 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,439,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars.

