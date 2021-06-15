Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 8,134 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

