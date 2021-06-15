Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $313.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. Research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

