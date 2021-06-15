Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 365,697 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.02.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

