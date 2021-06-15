Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.06. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 365,697 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.02.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
