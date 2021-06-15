Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $371.50

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 371.50 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 1201143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368 ($4.81).

BRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 342.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

