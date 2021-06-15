BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 463,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,031,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BRF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,564,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

