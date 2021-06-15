Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 15127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

