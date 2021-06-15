Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 60,587 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,130,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 16.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 218,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

PRGO opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

