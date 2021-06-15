Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.17 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $226.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.42.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

