Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

