Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

