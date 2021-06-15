Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 113,118 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

